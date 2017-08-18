Dickens Sanomi Foundation offers to pay medical bill of six-year-old Boko Haram victim

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation has offered to pay the medical bill of Ali Ahmadu, a six-year-old boy from Borno State, who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists when they invaded Chibok village three years ago.

The medical bill for the spinal cord surgery to enable young Ali to walk again is $48,000 (N14,640,000.00).

Surgery will take place at a medical facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kwajafa said the total requirement needed for the complete treatment of Ali was put at $60,000.00 (N18,300,00.00), including feeding, accommodation for three months.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the National Assembly and all well meaning Nigerians for their support and contribution thus far.

GIPLC was at the Dickens Sanomi Foundation office in Abuja as part of the initiative to ensure that young Ali walks again.

The team was received by the Chairman of the Foundation, Igho Sanomi, and Trustee members.

Sanomi said: “As a father, it is very touching to see a young boy like this suffer.

“It is sad what some of our kids have to go through.

“This is an opportunity for us to show our love to those who need it.

“Although education remains the key focus of the Foundation, kids have to be healthy before they can attend school.

“On behalf of the board of trustees of Dickens Sanomi Foundation, we will take care of Ali.

“This will include paying the hospital bill and we will visit him in the hospital after the surgery.”