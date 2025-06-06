Diaspora voting: NANS seeks FG’s constitutional amendment

The National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora (NANS-Diaspora) has urged the Federal Government to expedite amendments to the Constitution to enable Nigerians living abroad to take part in elections.

President of NANS-Diaspora, Chris Fayomi, who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, underscored the need for diaspora voting, beginning with the 2027 elections.

According to the president, millions of Nigerians in the diaspora contribute immensely to Nigeria’s economy, with remittances reaching record highs of more than 23 billion dollars in a single year.

Fayomi said, “This implies about a 5 percent contribution to Nigeria’s GDP. Yet, we remain disenfranchised and excluded from the democratic process in national decision-making.

“Hence, this call is to rightfully request our democratic access to vote as Nigerian citizens living abroad.

“Diaspora voting has been successfully exemplified by other African countries, and as such, the Nigerian government should embrace this monumental stride that empowers its citizens abroad to lawfully vote for their leaders.

“In simple terms, if we contribute to the economy via our resources, we must have a say in who governs us.”

He reiterated that NANS-Diaspora strongly believed the inclusion of diaspora voting would enhance democracy, affirm transparency, strengthen accountability, and give Nigerians abroad a concordant voice in transforming their country’s economy.

“In fact, the beginning and the end of renewed hope is the inclusion of Nigerians in the diaspora as electors.

“Likewise, the association also calls on the National Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), NIDCOM, NIDO worldwide and other strategic stakeholders to prioritise the legal and logistical frameworks required to make diaspora voting a reality.

“The leadership of NANS-Diaspora reiterates its commitment to mobilising Nigerian students and young professionals worldwide to support electoral reforms and ensure greater civic engagement from the diaspora community,” Fayomi said. (NAN)

