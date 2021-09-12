Diaspora group partners federal government to fight corruption

The Nigeria Diaspora Network ( NDN ) has expressed its readiness to work with President Muhammadu Buhari administration in tackling corruption.

NDN ’s Deputy Director of Finance, Mrs Vivian Iwuji, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

NDN is an association of Nigerian professionals abroad who have come together to channel their skills and resources to the development of Nigeria.

Iwuji said the group was working to see how some of their members who are in the security sector of the developed nations could come together and work with the security agencies in Nigeria on advocacy programme, intelligence gathering and other areas.

She said: “We are searching for the best hands in the area of security all over the world to have a meeting point.

“We are working in synergy with Nigerians, foreign citizens who are in security sector abroad on how to bring this into fruition.

“For instance, we are trying to link up with the Nigerian woman, Olufunmilola Obe, who is the first African-American to become police inspector in the New York Police Department (NYPD).

“Nothing stops Nigeria from tapping from her expertise as part of efforts to solve our problem.

“We are looking at these experts, those who have retired from the army, police in America, Europe, Canada, Australia, anywhere in the world, on how to bring them to Nigeria to come and interface with the inspector-general of police, chief of defence staff, minister of defence, etc, because the country needs help in terms of security.”

Iwuji urged President Buhari to continue to put the heads of various ministries, departments and agencies on their toes towards exposing and prosecuting treasury looters.

She also urged the president to increase the number of women in government.