Diaspora APC Chairmen reject congresses in three countries

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC -CDC) said that congresses for executives held in Canada, UK and South Africa did not follow laid down procedures, therefore, declared them as illegal.

The Chairmen also urged the party’s leadership not to recognise outcomes of the alleged illegal congresses, hence, insisted that it must align with the party’s constitutional provisions.

The APC-CDC General Secretary and Chairman of APC Spain chapter, Ambassador Stephen Tella, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday to newsmen in Lagos.

“The APC-CDC is gravely concerned about the recent illegal and unconstitutional congresses held by some individuals who claim to be party representatives in various diaspora chapters of the party in the UK, Canada, South Africa, etc.

“These congresses not only undermine the party’s constitution but also stand in direct opposition to the mandate given by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to the committee of diaspora chairmen.

“The APC-CDC led by Tunde Doherty is urging the general public to be cautious and avoid associating with individuals claiming to be representatives of the party abroad.

“These impostors have been engaging in activities that do not align with the values and principles of our great party, and we urge all loyal party members to distance themselves from such fake representatives,” Tella said.

He noted that over the past months, the APC leadership in Nigeria in collaboration with the APC-CDC had been working tirelessly to investigate and expose these fraudulent individuals who had been falsely claiming to be party’s representatives in various countries.

According to him, their unauthorised actions have misled and confused many loyal party members and supporters living abroad, tarnishing the image of APC and jeopardising our collective efforts to build a stronger and more inclusive party.

Tella commended the leadership of the APC in Nigeria for their unwavering commitment to ensuring accountability and necessary steps to bringing the culprits to justice.

“Their prompt and decisive actions have demonstrated the party’s zero-tolerance policy toward any form of misconduct and their commitment to protecting the party’s reputation both at home and abroad.

“To address these challenges and streamline party activities in the diaspora, the APC has mandated the CDC to organise and oversee operations of the various diaspora chapters.

”This committee, comprising dedicated and trusted party members, will be responsible for ensuring that diaspora chapters abide by due processes and in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“In addition, the activities of the APC diaspora chapters must align with the party’s goals and objectives,” he said.

Tella said that the APC diaspora party Chairmen committee recognised the significant contributions of Nigerians living abroad to the growth and development of the nation.

“We acknowledge their unwavering support for the party and the aspirations of our great leader, ensuring that the voices and concerns of our compatriots in the diaspora are heard and addressed.

“We, therefore, urge all genuine party members abroad to stay connected and engage directly with their respective diaspora chapters through the official channels provided by the APC.

“By doing so, you will contribute to the collective efforts aimed at strengthening the party and furthering its agenda of progress, prosperity, and good governance for all Nigerians,” he added.

Tella said the APC – CDC assured members that trust, integrity, and transparency would be restored within the diaspora chapters.

He said the committee remained committed to promoting unity, cooperation, and effective representation for all APC members living outside Nigeria.

The secretary said,: “With the mandate given to us by the NWC, we are committed to advancing the objectives of the APC, fostering unity, and harnessing the vast potential of the Nigerian diaspora.”

According to him, the APC-CDC primary focus will be to solidify the party’s image overseas, ensuring that the ideals, policies, and achievements of the APC are effectively communicated and recognised by compatriots residing abroad.

He said that all party members and stakeholders should remain vigilant, and uphold the APC values.

“Together, we can ensure that our party continues to serve as a beacon of democracy, progress, and good governance,” he added.

Tella said the APC – CDC had a full legal team made up of diaspora chapters chairmen to handle all grievances as approved by the APC leadership.

He listed the party’s diaspora membership countries to include: United kingdom, Spain, South Korea, Canada, Ghana, Ireland, Italy, Togo and Liberia.

Others are: India, Poland, Netherlands, Germany, USA, Gambia, South Africa, Scandinavia, France, Switzerland, UAE, Mexico, Belgium, Australia and Morocco.