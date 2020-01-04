Bishop Matthew Audu, the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, has urged Nigerians to make positive resolutions in order to address the increasing vices in the country.

Bishop Audu made the call during the thanksgiving service in honour of John Mamman who celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday at St Michael Catholic Church in Dari village of Kokona Local Government Area.

He attributed the increasing social vices and criminality in the country to the fact that Nigerians had turned their back on the purpose that God created them.

He reminded people that God created them in his image and likeness so as to love each other and live together in peace irrespective of their tribes and religion.

“Instead of loving each other and staying in peace, some of us do devilish things,’’ the Cleric said.

He challenged every Nigerian to make positive resolution in 2020 and turn a new leaf by doing well all the times in order to make the country a better place for all to live in.

He also tasked other Nigerians to emulate the celebrant who had chosen to celebrate his diamond jubilee by showing gratitude to all that the Lord had done to him.

Bishop Audu therefore, said that when you thank God for his faithfulness in your life, God would focus more attention in your life and see you through.

In his remark, the celebrant who is Special Adviser to Governor Abdullshi Sule of Nasarawa State on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said he thanked God for all he had done and still doing in his life.

He said that he had gone through difficult and trying moments in his life, but God saw him through to surmount all those moments to be what he is today.

The occasion also featured public presentation of a book written by the celebrant titled, “The grateful heart’’, which is reflecting his past and present life experience.