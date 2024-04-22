DIA vs Olatunji: NPAN, NPO, NGE, GOCOP, IPI refer dispute to Ombudsman

The Newspapers’ Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Press Organisation, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Nigeria Chapter of the International Press Institute and Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria have referred the dispute between the General Editor of FirstNews newspapers, Segun Olatunji, and Defence Intelligence Agency to the Ombudsman for adjudication.

This was revealed in a statement by the bodies on Sunday following a meeting with the Defence Intelligence Agency.

The statement, which was also endorsed by Media Rights Agenda, International Press Centre and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, condemned the increasing militarisation of the civic space, which has seen increasing use of excessive force by soldiers in matters that would have ordinarily been handled by the police.

The statement was signed by the President NPAN/NPO, Kabiru Yusuf; Executive Secretary, BON, Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose; President, NGE, Eze Anaba; National President NUJ, Chris Isiguzo; President GOCOP, Maureen Chigbo; President, IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed; Executive Director, MRA, Edetaen Ojo; Executive Director, IPC, Lanre Arogundade; and Director, SERAP, Adetokunbo Mumuni.

It said: “In response to concerns expressed by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) , the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and Civil Society Partners, on the abduction of the General Editor of FirstNews newspapers, Mr. Segun Olatunji, and a demand on the government for accountability, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), requested a meeting with the NPO, BON and the Civil Society Partners on April 14.2024.

“The military authorities said they acted to forestall a potential threat to national security and would have reported the matter to the National Media Complaints Commission (NMCC) – The National Media Ombudsman – if they had been aware of its existence.

“After considering this disposition towards the Ombudsman, the NPO, BON and the Civil Society Partners have decided after reviewing the outcome of the April 14 meeting, to refer the matter to the Ombudsman for adjudication.”