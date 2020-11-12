The Publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential aspirant in the 2019 polls in Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that the Defence Intelligence Agency has put a bounty on his head for him to be murdered or arrested.

Sowore made the allegation on his social media handles.

According to him, the order by the DIA was for him to wither be arrested or murdered, adding that the belief is that he would resist arrest.

He said: “#RevolutionNow Info reaching me now is that a signal from Defence Intelligence Agency has put a bounty on my head, that I must be arrested or murdered as they claim I would resist arrest in the next 24hrs! This is from the Defence HQ here is Abuja! The Inspector General of Police, Adamu is also involved and I am sure the DSS are all involved.

“Be it known that this can’t affect the struggle for freedom! It doesn’t matter what they do to me, please let this generation never give up, we just have to do this now so that we will never leave the next generation of Nigerians with this recurring nonsense! Thank you!”