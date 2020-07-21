The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Dhul-Hijja 1441 AH from Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dhul-Hijja is the 12th month in the Islamic Calendar in which the Muslim community performs annual Hajj and Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Abubakar, who is the President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, made the call on Monday in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Tuesday, July 21, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Qadah 1441 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul-Hijja 1441 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon and to report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The Sultan prayed for Allah to aid the Muslim community in the discharge of their religious duties.