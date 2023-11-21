DHQ speaks on reported death of Chief of Defence Staff

The Defence Headquarters has reacted to the reported death of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

An online newspaper had on Tuesday reported the passing away of the Chief of Defence Staff on Monday.

The Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tucker Gusau, who reacted to the report, said there was no truth in it.

In a statement he issued on Tuesday, Gusau said the online publication has since pulled down the story and apologised to Musa, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He said: “The report is unfortunate, unethical and lack credibility.”

He said Musa, who just returned from an official assignment outside the country, has resumed work “with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

