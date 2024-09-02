DHQ speaks on combat vehicles destroyed by terrorists + Video

The Defence Headquarters has said that its Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, which were destroyed by terrorists in a viral video, were immobilised by troops after they were stuck in a Zamfara State forest.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, on Monday.

Buba said that the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had on August 29, 2024 embarked on a fighting patrol to dislodge terrorists gathering at Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and engaged them enroute the location.

He said that two of the troops MRAPs got bogged down due to the swampy terrain occasioned by rains during the fight while attempting to outflank the terrorist.

According to him, while troops tried to extricate the MRAPs, the terrorists massed up, knowing the challenge troops had encountered with the vehicles.

He added: “Subsequently, troops dismounted and demobilised the MRAPs, when efforts to backload them were futile.

“The sad demobilisation of the MRAPs by troops was to prevent it from being useful to the terrorist after abandonment.

“These situations further illustrate the effect of weather in changing conditions for ground operations.”

Buba also clarified that another viral video propagated from the terrorists camp suggesting mass killing of allegedly abducted villagers in Sokoto State was fake

According to him, the video depicted the killing of several civilians in a mass grave, saying the incident never took place in Nigeria, but in a nearby African country faced with terrorism.

He said: “The terrorists in an act of desperation, tried to manipulate the situation to mislead gullible members of the public.

“The armed forces unequivocally states that, at no time were 150 persons abducted in Gobir (Sokoto State).

“The rumoured abduction was deliberately planted by the terrorists to undermine troops’ winning efforts and cover up terrorists weakness.

“On the whole, the public is urged to be circumspect of the antics of the terrorist to propagate misinformation, disinformation and fake news as part of their war propaganda effort.

“These situations are not uncommon in war.

“The dynamic and ever changing environment of war creates some of these experiences.

“Nevertheless, troops retain operational flexibility to make adjustments in achieving the strategic objective of winning the war.”

