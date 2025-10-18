DHQ never mentioned coup attempt, military reacts to alleged coup report

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed as false and malicious reports linking the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary activities to an alleged coup attempt by some military officers.

Sahara Reporters had claimed that the 16 detained officers — ranging from the rank of Captain to Brigadier General — were arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency for allegedly holding secret meetings to topple the government.

The platform also alleged that the cancellation of the Independence Day parade on October 1 was connected to the purported plot.

In a statement on Saturday by the Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the military said the publication, which also referenced the recent arrest of 16 officers, was intended to create tension and distrust among Nigerians.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a false and misleading report by an online publication insinuating that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup.

“The claims by the said publication are entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace, ” the statement partly read.

The DHQ explained that the decision to cancel the Independence Day parade was purely administrative, taken to allow President Bola Tinubu to attend a strategic bilateral meeting abroad and enable troops to sustain ongoing military operations across the country.

“The decision regarding the cancellation of the 65th Independence Anniversary parade was to allow Mr President to attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country and for members of the Armed Forces to sustain the momentum in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry,” Gusau stated.

On the detention of the 16 officers earlier reported by the military, the DHQ clarified that the matter was strictly a disciplinary issue being handled through an internal investigative process.

“The ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism are maintained within the ranks. An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings will be made public,” the statement added.

Reaffirming the military’s loyalty to the Constitution and democratic governance, the DHQ urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours and continue to support the nation’s security agencies.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal Government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu. Democracy is forever,” Gusau stated.

He further called on citizens to unite in the pursuit of peace and national stability, noting that the executive, legislature, and judiciary are working together to ensure the safety, development, and well-being of all Nigerians.