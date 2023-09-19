DHQ investigates viral video of Soldiers in talks with bandits

The Defence Headquarters said it has commenced investigation into a video clip in which some Soldiers were seen engaging in talks with bandits.

The video, which went viral on Monday, was shared on social media handles seemingly owned by the Soldiers.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, the spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Tucker Gusau, said: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters was drawn to a video clip in circulation across the social media handles of some soldiers engaging with bandits somewhere in Katsina State.

“The DHQ is investigating the video to confirm its authenticity as regards the soldiers seen in uniform.

“The DHQ is aware of the resolve of some bandits to repent and hand over their weapons to the authority. This is yielding good results and is ongoing.

Also Read:

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa assures Nigerians that the AFN will engage in every lawful means possible to ensure peace and stability reign in our dear nation.

“The DHQ assures Nigerians that it’s non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace is yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“Governments at all levels are encouraged to allow bandits genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open. Defence Headquarters is doing everything possible to restore peace and tranquillity all over the country and urge all citizens to remain calm and be law abiding.”