DHQ holds annual thanksgiving, celebrates gallantry

The Defence Headquarters on Friday held its annual Church thanksgiving service to appreciate God and celebrate the gallantry of officers and men of the Armed Forces during the year.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, was represented by the Chief of Defence Logistics, Major General Julius Oni.

The service had the theme: “Appreciating the Almighty God.”

Irabor also appreciated God on behalf of all personal of the Nigerian Armed Forces for His guidance and protection over them throughout the year.

Personnel of the various services took turn to dance and praised God beginning with the Nigerian Army followed by Nigerian Navy and then Nigerian Air Force.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Elisha Aboh, said there was need to thank God on behalf of the officers and men of the Armed Forces as well as all security agencies in Nigeria.

Aboh said the men in uniform, who toiled day and night to achieve peace for the country, deserved the support and prayer of all Nigerians.

He said: “These men in uniform are our fathers, uncles, brothers and sisters and we know what they pass through everyday, most especially in this trying time that insecurity is on the rise.

“These men and women sacrifice their lives for us, they give their comfort so that we can be comfortable, they gave up their sleep so that we can sleep.

“We are grateful to the Armed Forces.

“My message to the families of the fallen heroes is that they should be comforted and know that we stand by them.”

The Chairman of the Thanksgiving Celebration, Ike Keke, said it was an opportunity for to thank God officially for what He had done during the year and what He would do going forward.

Keke, a former officer of the US Army, said it was imperative to say thank you to the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices for Nigeria.

“For the sacrifices that you make for this nation, know that God is seeing and He will bless you all and your family,” he said.

The Chaplain, DHQ Chapel, Sub Lieutenant Emmanuel Chilee, said the annual thanksgiving service provided opportunity for the personnel of the Armed Forces to appreciate God for His deed throughout the year.

Chilee said that members of the Armed Forces used the occasion to appreciate God for guiding and protecting them in all their activities.