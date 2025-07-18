DHQ dismisses claim of Turkish terrorist group in Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by the Turkish Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, of an existing Turkish terrorist group in Nigeria.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, stated this at a briefing with newsmen on military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the DHQ does not recognise the claims as official or verified.

Kangye maintained that Nigeria remains an independent nation capable of making its own decisions, particularly on security and counterterrorism matters.

He said: “This is in response to the recent comments by the Ambassador alleging that members of a group designated as Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) were operating in Nigeria under the guise of educational and healthcare institutions.”

He said Poroy made the claim that FETO had an active presence in Nigeria at a dinner in Abuja on Tuesday to mark Turkey’s Democracy and National Unity Day.

According to Poroy, the presence of such an organisation poses a threat to every country in which it operates, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.

Kangye also quoted Poroy saying that Turkey had continued to brief Nigeria on what it views as the group’s subversive activities and urged Nigerian authorities to remain “vigilant and cautious”.

Responding to questions from journalists, the defence spokesman said the claim was an unofficial pronouncement.

According to Kangye: “Everybody is free to say whatever they want.

“There is freedom of information.

“Nigeria cannot be swayed by external commentary or claims that do not align with its own intelligence and national interest.

“Nigeria is an independent sovereign nation that can think and act for itself.”

Kangye cautioned against accepting unverified foreign narratives, especially those that may undermine national integrity or incite suspicion, acknowledging Nigeria’s diplomatic and military relationships with several countries.

He also pointed to the rise of global propaganda and psychological operations, suggesting that foreign assertions could be part of broader strategic manoeuvres.

He said: “We cannot take what other people are saying about Nigeria and accept it without our own independent assessment.

“Nigeria knows what it is, and the Nigerian military has its own code of conduct and operational guidelines.

“There are propagandists all over the world.

“Psychological oppressions go on everywhere.

“That’s why we must be vigilant.”

Kangye, however, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to fighting terrorism on its own terms, guided by national priorities and internal intelligence.

He reiterated that while the country values its international allies, its security decisions would always reflect its status as a sovereign state.

