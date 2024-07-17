DHQ, CCC partner on effective crisis communications, civil-military relations

In a significant move to enhance effective crisis communication and healthy civil-military relations, Defence Headquarters and the Centre for Crisis Communication partner to bolster collaboration towards effective crisis management.



This was revealed when the management of CCC, led by Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd), paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.



The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Musa, expressed deep appreciation for the media and the CCC’s invaluable contributions to crisis communication and public relations support for security agencies and other stakeholders.

General Musa said Nigerian media had been steadfast partners in efforts to communicate and keep the public informed about our operations. According to him, such coverage boosted morale and raised awareness about the importance of our mission.



The Defence Chief also acknowledged the potential of the CCC’s initiatives to strengthen military communication strategies and improve public perception. The CDS, therefore, assured the delegation of Defence Headquarters’ commitment to exploring the initiatives to ensure that sensitive and public information is handled responsibly.



Major General Olukolade (rtd) commended the CDS for championing interagency collaboration beyond the security sector to civil-military and media relations in his remarks.



“Your championing of interagency collaboration among the services and civil-military relations, as the Chief of Defence Staff, have been a game-changer in enhancing the overall effectiveness of counterinsurgency among other operations.”



The CCC boss also articulated key initiatives to enhance collaboration between the CCC and the military, security, and intelligence communities.



“The CCC wishes to offer capacity-building programmes, research and publications and Crisis management services to enhance effectiveness, thereby building public trust.



“Our engagement underscores the critical role of collaborative efforts in crisis communication and security management and highlights the strategic role we can play as a partner in enhancing public trust and operational transparency within Nigeria’s security sector.”



Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining open communication and developing innovative approaches to address evolving security challenges.

The courtesy visit is pivotal in strengthening civilian-military relations, showcasing the essential synergy required to achieve comprehensive national security objectives.



As Nigeria continues to navigate complex security landscapes, the partnership between the Defence Headquarters and the Centre for Crisis Communication stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in fostering a secure and resilient nation.

