DG to security agencies: Unearth those behind shooting in Enugu APC office

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has urged security agencies to unearth those behind recent shooting in the All Progressives Congress office in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the police confirmed the killing of two members of the APC and abduction of one.

Some others sustained various degrees of injuries.

This was after gunmen attack on the party’s secretariat at a reconciliatory meeting.

The gunmen attack took place in the APC party secretariat at Obeagu Ward 3 in Obeagu-Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State on January 18 at about 7pm.

Okechukwu, who is a foundation member and chieftain of the APC, told NAN in Enugu on Thursday that the attack was condemnable in its entirety.

According to him, it is a dastard act and uncalled for.

He said: “I am appealing to security agencies to do all they can to unearth those behind the criminal act leading to this wanton waste of precious life.

“Security agencies should take a holistic look at the incident and unravel those behind it.

“The incident has thrown the entire party into unexpected mourning as those killed were foundation members of the party.

“Those killed have put in many years of sacrifice for the party at the council and state levels.

“I have known that young man, Mr. Kelvin Ezeoha, who served as Chairman of our great party in Enugu South Council for years, and recently elected APC Youth Leader in the state, and the sacrifices he made for the party.”

Okechukwu also commiserated with the families and friends of those that lost their lives in the incident.

“I pray Almighty God to give families, friends and well wishers of those that lost their lives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.