President Muhammadu Buhari has offered sincere condolences to the family and friends of Chidi Izuwah as well the management and staff of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission on the passing of their Director-General.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

Shehu said the President pays tribute to the accomplished Engineer and Management executive who held several positions in the oil and gas sector before joining the public service in 2009.

Buhari said: “A very dedicated public servant who rose to the position of Director-General of ICRC in 2019, Izuwah was reform oriented and highly skilled, playing very important roles in advancing infrastructure financing in Nigeria with special emphasis on Public-Private Partnerships.

“’He will be missed.’’

Shehu said President Buhari’s thoughts and prayers are with the family, the Government and people of Abia State as they mourn the demise of an illustrious son and notable Nigerian.