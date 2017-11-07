Dezianigate: Ex-Acting Governor quizzed by EFCC over N450m

A former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi, on Monday admitted collecting N450 million through Senators Joel Dallami Ikenya and Hon. Mark Bako Useni during the 2015 presidential election.

Danladi, who was arrested last week, was quizzed on Monday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at its Gombe Zonal Office.

He was said to have told his interrogators that he chaired the eight-man committee that disbursed the money for the Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba State.

The amount in question was part of the N23 billion allegedly doled out by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Danladi further stated that he and the other members of the committee shared N36 million among themselves, while the balance of N414 million was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state and one Development Area Council.

Danladi was arrested and detained in Abuja last week.

He was later released on bail to reliable sureties, but asked to report to the EFCC Gombe Zonal Office for further investigation.