The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, Delta State chapter has decried the increasing cases of harassment of developers and forceful collection of illegal levies by youths in the state.

The APBN Chairman in Delta State, Paul Akporowho, said this on Tuesday during the association’s courtesy visit to the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Emmanuel Okumagba, in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Akporowho, who led some members of the executive on the visit, appealed to the traditional ruler to prevail on the youth in his domain to stop harassing and collecting illegal levies, also known as Deve, from developers.

The chairman said such attitude hindered development in the society.

Akporowho recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had assented to the bill: “Delta Public and Private Property Protection Bill 2018.”

According to him, the new law is expected to put an end to the incessant harassment of developers, particularly by youths who often chased away investors due to harassment and collection of illegal levies.

He said: “We are here to congratulate the newly-installed Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri South and also to intimate him of some of our challenges in the field.

“The issue of ‘Deve’, harassing of developers on site by youths is one of the problems we face and it de-markets any society and scares investors.”

According to him, since 2018 when the development bill was enacted by the state government, nothing seems to have changed.

He said: “I doubt if any ‘Deve’ collector and their cohorts have been successfully prosecuted.

“This is an important law that was enacted to promote ease of doing business and encourage growth and development.

“So it should be of interest to us and for discussion by us: the Lawyer, Estate Surveyor and Valuer, Engineer and Town Planner among others.”

Responding, the king assured that he would do everything possible to ensure that youths did not harass developers and investors in his domain.

The traditional ruler, who was installed on January 5, 2021 by the Delta State Government, noted that any community that did not accept strangers would lack development.

He said: “We are not going to leave any stone unturned on the activities of the youth against developers.

“Since ‘Deve’ is prohibited, nobody has the right to harass builders.

“While we are doing our part, the developers should also help us by apprehending such individuals and hand them over to the police.”

He promised to work in synergy with the body to curb the activities of the restive youth involved in the harassment of the developers