Detention: Court awards damages against Police in favour of Evans’ brother-in-law

A Federal High Court Lagos has awarded N2 million damages against the police in favour of one Okwuchukwu Obiechina, a brother-in-law to alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans.

Obiechina had filed the suit alongside his wife, Nzube, and had joined as respondents the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Nigeria Police and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

In the suit, filed through their lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, the duo claimed they had been in detention since June 2 owing to their relationship with Evans.

Justice Mohammed Idris had on October 10, while ruling on an ex-parte application, directed the police to produce the applicants in court to show the cause why a release order should not be made.

Delivering his ruling on Monday, Idris ordered the release of the applicants, adding that they be charged to court if the police had any case against them.

Also, the police was ordered to tender a public apology to the applicant, which should be published in two national newspapers.

One Okoliagu Abunike, who deposed to a 15-paragraph affidavit in support of the ex parte application, said Obiechina was arrested by a team of policemen led by two officers.

He said that Obiechina was arrested and detained solely because of his relationship with Evans, adding that the police officers had been bragging that no court would order his release.

Abunike said: “Since June 26, the first applicant is still being detained at the detention cell of the respondents till date even beyond the constitutionally allowed time.

“The applicant has not committed any offense known to law to warrant his being arrested and detained by the operatives of the respondents.”

In his decision, Idris ordered that the applicant be released or a formal charge should be preferred against them.