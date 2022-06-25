Details emerge on ‘boy’ Ekweremadus were accused of trying to harvest his organ

The International Passport of the “boy” who former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice took to the United Kingdom to “donate a kidney to their sick daughter” has been shared online.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported earlier that the Ekweremadus were arraigned for human trafficking/organ harvesting.

It was also reported earlier that the “boy” had claimed that he is 15 years old when questioned by a doctor at the hospital where the transplant was scheduled to hold.

However, the data page of the international passport bearing David Ukpo Nwamini, the same name which Ekweremadu provided an introductory letter to in the medical visa application submitted to the British High Commission in Abuja, the nation’s capital, showed that he is 21 years old.

Africa Independent Television reported that the date of issuance of the passport indicated November 4, 2021, while his date of birth is October 12, 2000.

It was also noted that under British law, being above 18 is not enough.

The question of consent is another burden the Ekweremadus will have to discharge.

A further information has it that Nwamini has been working with his brother at the Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos State.