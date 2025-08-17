Details emerge of Ansaru leaders captured by Nigerian forces

More details have emerged about the leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group, who were captured by Nigerian forces: Mahmud Muhammad Usman and Mahmud al-Ngeri.

While Usman, aka Abu Bara’a, Abbas, and Mukhtar, is the self-styled Emir of Ansaru, al-Nigeri, aka Malam Mamuda, is Bara’s deputy and Chief of Staff.

The detailed information emerged hours after their capture was made known to the media by the National Security Adviser and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday.

A senior journalist who has followed the activities of the Ansaru leaders and Publisher of News Point Nigeria, Sadiq Abdullateef, revealed that they were the ruthless masterminds behind countless terrorist atrocities in the North West and North Central, adding that their capture “stands out as one of the most remarkable victories ever recorded by our gallant security forces”.

Abdullateef added: “If you ask me, this is undoubtedly the biggest counter-terrorism breakthrough in Nigeria’s modern history.

“These men are not ordinary criminals.

“They are infamous warlords who have for years outsmarted security networks across Lake Chad and the wider West African sub-region.”

According to the knowledgeable journalist on the activities of the Ansaru group, Abu Bara’a is a top-ranking commander of Al-Qaeda.

He is listed second on Africa’s most wanted terrorists and 13th on the global list of deadliest fugitives by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America.

In Africa, he comes only behind Iyad Ag Ghali, the dreaded Al-Qaeda kingpin in Africa.

Mahmuda is said to be more dangerous than a former leader of Abubakar Shekau in multiple folds, while he described Abu Bara’a as the equivalent of a dozen Shekaus in terms of influence, skill, and cruelty.

The senior journalist added: “These men are the architects of terror, the ones who train rogue bandits, supply Boko Haram with deadly IED expertise, arm ISWAP (Islamic State of West Africa Province), and spread chaos with sophisticated precision, all while carefully avoiding media spotlight.”

While calling for support for the country’s security agencies, Abdullateef said: “Ordinarily, when our security forces are ambushed or suffer losses, we are quick to highlight their shortcomings in the media.

“But today, we must rise above criticism and give them the massive credit they truly deserve for this historic success.

“It is also important to acknowledge the commitment of the President, who has invested heavily in providing the military with enhanced facilities, advanced equipment, and critical resources to prosecute this war.

“This achievement is a direct reflection of those sustained efforts, and we must recognise that leadership.

“Those of us in the North, especially, should amplify this triumph through editorials, articles, and public commendations.

“This is not just a Nigerian victory, it is a continental milestone in the global fight against terrorism.

“The world should understand the weight of this success.

“For clarity, Mahmuda is more dangerous than four Shekaus combined, while Abu Bara’a is the equivalent of a dozen Shekaus in terms of influence, skill, and cruelty.

“These men are the architects of terror, the ones who train rogue bandits, supply Boko Haram with deadly IED expertise, arm ISWAP, and spread chaos with sophisticated precision, all while carefully avoiding media spotlight.

“Make no mistake, these are the true enemies of the state, and their capture is nothing short of a national triumph.”

During the briefing where he unveiled the capture of Bara’a and Al-Ngeri, Ribadu said in Abuja that the intelligence-led operation conducted between May and July decapitated the leadership of the Al-Qaeda-linked group and dealt “the most decisive blow against them”.

He said the operation was carried out by the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and other security stakeholders.

He said the operation was launched against Ansaru enclaves in and around Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara States, with links extending into Benin Republic.

He said both suspects had been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years.

Ribadu said: “Abu Bara was described as the coordinator of terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria and mastermind of several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to fund terrorism.

“His deputy, Malam Mamuda, was said to have trained in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, specialising in weapons handling and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fabrication.”

The NSA said the two leaders jointly spearheaded multiple terrorist attacks, including the 2022 Kuje prison break and the attack on a Niger uranium facility.

Others, he said, included the 2013 abduction of French engineer, Francis Collomp, in Katsina, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura), and abduction of the Emir of Wawa.

He added that they were also linked to Ansaru’s networks across Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

According to him, the capture of Abu Bara and Mamuda marks a turning point.

“It has dismantled Ansaru’s central command structure and signals the beginning of the end to impunity for terrorist leaders in Nigeria,” Ribadu said.

He said security forces also recovered valuable materials and digital evidence during the operation which were now undergoing forensic analysis.

According to him, these are expected to generate further actionable intelligence against residual Ansaru cells and their foreign collaborators.

Ribadu added: “This feat exemplifies Nigeria’s advancing counter-terrorism capabilities.

“It followed months of deep surveillance, human intelligence and technical tracking, demonstrating enhanced sophistication and seamless inter-agency synergy.”

The NSA commended President Bola Tinubu for providing strategic guidance as well as the armed forces, intelligence agencies and security services for their doggedness in achieving the success.

He reassured Nigerians that the government would sustain the momentum, stressing that the fight against terrorism was far from over.

“Nigeria will continue to pursue extremists with precision, resolve and unwavering determination,” he said.

Ribadu also called on citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies, noting that “national security is a shared responsibility”.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, commended the military and other security forces for the collaborative efforts.

He also urged the media to continue to deny the terrorists the opportunity to use the media to propagate their evil agenda.

“It is incumbent on all of us to ensure that we work collaboratively together so that Nigeria can be safe again,” Idris said.

