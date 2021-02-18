A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, will formally register into the All Progressives Congress on Thursday (today) at his Isote Polling Unit in Sagamu Local Government Area.

Daniel had earlier been received into the APC at his Asoludero residence, Sagamu on Tuesday by five governors elected on the platform of the APC.

Those who received him were Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

Governor Bello, who is Chairman of APC Revalidation and Registration Committee, presented a broom, the symbol of the party, to Otunba Daniel to formally welcome him into the party.

The former governor remarked that his decision to join APC “was well-considered and thought out”.

“In Ogun, no better time (to join) because we have a working governor and needs support of all,” he added.

Abiodun said Otunba Daniel “will add a lot of value to our party”.

The formal registration of Daniel into APC is slated for 12 noon today at a ceremony to be supervised by the Chairman of Ogun State APC Revalidation and Registration Committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye.