Details as 39-year-old suspect commits suicide in NAPTIP detention

A 39-year-old suspect, Ojo Johnson, has committed suicide in the detention facility of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons in Lagos State.

According to information available to The Eagle Online on Tuesday, the suspect took his own life on Saturday.

The Eagle Online equally learnt that Johnson used the rope he cut from the newly-bought mattress in the detention facility at Ikeja GRA, Lagos State in hanging himself.

Sources told this newspaper that he was detained following his inability to produce a 16-year-old lady, Waliat Oguntade, who he trafficked to Libya.

According to available information, the parents of Oguntade had reported Johnson some time ago over the trafficking of their daughter to Libya.

He had promised to ensure her return to Nigeria, giving a timeline of June 20 to 22, 2022.

Oguntade’s parents were said to have agreed to the timeline set by Johnson and even extended it for him till June 30, 2022.

However, by the end of the deadline, he was unable to produce Oguntade.

Sources told The Eagle Online that in between the time Johnson made the promise and the time he was detained last weekend, efforts by the NAPTIP Investigation Officer to contact Oguntade and the wife of the victim, who was reported to have travelled with the trafficked lady, proved abortive.

At some point, Johnson was said to have told NAPTIP investigators that Oguntade was already at the Nigerian Embassy to sort out her documents for her return journey to Nigeria.

When asked for the location of the lady for her to be traced with the assistance of the Libya community in Nigeria, Johnson’s answers were incoherent.

He said he was not in a place to know her whereabouts but that his wife could locate her since they travelled together.

But the number he gave on which to reach his wife did not go through.

After a while, he then said the wife and Oguntade are in different locations in Libya.

This then led to his detention last week.

The NAPTIP Officer on duty at the detention facility was said to have seen him alive in the early hours of Saturday before he reportedly committed suicide.