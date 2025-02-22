Detached tyre kills driver on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A pedestrian, Auwalu Abdulkadir, has been knocked dead after a tyre detached from a moving vehicle and struck him at Kara Under Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the pedestrian was struck by the tyre on February 21, 2025 at about 2:05pm.

The accident involved a Kia commercial bus with registration number: LAGOS MUS 200 YE), whose driver, yet to be identified, was driving against traffic.

The rolling tyre struck Abdulkadir, a truck driver from Kano State, who died instantly at the scene.

Following the incident, the driver of the Kia bus fled, abandoning the vehicle.

Police officers have towed the bus to the police station for safekeeping and further inspection by the Vehicle Inspection Office.

It was learnt that efforts are underway to locate and arrest the fleeing driver.

Also Read:

The heavy presence of policemen was sighted, further assisting in clearing the obstruction and ensuring a free flow of traffic.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Real Divine Touch Mortuary, Ibafo as Police officers from Motor Traffic Division responded promptly to the scene, documented the evidence, and conducted a preliminary investigation, including taking photographs and drawing a rough sketch map of the accident site.

The spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, said on Saturday: “The Ogun State Police Command urges all motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and ensure proper vehicle maintenance to prevent such tragic accidents.”

Odutola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Post Views: 17