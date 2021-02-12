The organisers of the proposed Lekki Tollgate protest in Lagos State, scheduled to hold on Saturday (tomorrow), have vowed to go ahead with the protest despite the warnings by the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Police to put it on hold.

The organisers revealed their resolve in a statement on Thursday.

They accused the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of seeking to cover up the alleged killing of scores of protesters at the toll gate on October 20, 2020.

In the statement, titled: “EndSARS Season 2: Why we will #OccupyLekkiTollGate on Saturday,” they said: “After committing genocide by killing scores of people who were peacefully protesting at Lekki toll gate and other parts of Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu and other oppressors want to spit on the dead and dance on the blood of the innocent by reopening the gate to be collecting their blood money again.

“We say no! We are undaunted! We will be occupying Lekki toll gate again starting from Saturday, February 13. We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to storm back all the barricades, as our rulers have shown that they can never change. Since the #EndSARS, they are yet to effect any of the promises. Police brutality is still raging and SARS is still operating.

“Despite overwhelming and highly compelling evidence showing how several protesters were shot by the military, no single military official has been brought to book. Deaths have been established and many victims of the Lekki shootings have surfaced, yet neither the victims nor families of our deceased colleagues have got justice.

“After close to five months of sitting, the judicial panel meant to inquire into the Lekki massacre has refused to deliver justice to victims of the massacre most of whom have either lost their limbs due to gun wounds or have become deceased.”

The organisers also cited the high rate of unemployment among the youth and the ban on cryptocurrency, a means of income for some young people, and lamented the high rate of poverty in the country in addition to the plan to increase petrol price to N190 per litre.

The youth called on other residents to come out for the protest, saying: “The Nigerian government now negotiates and enriches terrorists and bandits while chasing after, arresting, shooting and killing protesters. It is to this end that we call on you all to come out en masse to demand not just justice for victims and fallen heroes of the October 20 killings, but that all involved in this heinous criminality be brought to book.”