The Ogun State Government has said despite the spike in number of Coronavirus Disease cases in the state, it will go ahead with the planned reopening of churches and mosques.

This was revealed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Communications, Remmy Hazzan, on Wednesday.

Hazzan’s position comes against the backdrop of the state recording 108 cases in a single day, which was a spike in the number of infections in the state.

However, the SA to Governor Dapo Abiodun said since 104 of the 108 cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday were from one company in Sagamu, there was no going back on its plan to reopen religious centres.

The figure was the highest since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Hazzan said the state government subjected the staff of some companies along Sagamu-interchange to what he called a total COVID-19 test, when it learnt that they were not observing protocols for the virus.

When asked if the recent 108 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state within 24 hours would change the plan on the reopening of the worship centres, Hazzan said the incident “ is a reflection of the prevalence within the precinct of a factory”.