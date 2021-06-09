The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, 9th June, 2021, visited and lectured officers and men of the Lagos State police command and other police formations in the state on proper dressing, efficiency, discipline, commitment to duties and upholding the core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

He also assured them of their welfare, saying “Your welfare is being taken care of like never before; do not commit suicide by being unprofessional.”

The police chief charged the officers and men of the force to be alive to their duties and protect their lives and property.

“Never again should your police stations be sacked by hoodlums wielding guns, sticks and machetes,” he told them.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, IGP promised to release some crime-fighting equipment to the Lagos command in order to boost its arsenal and promote public safety in the state.

He also promised to embark of empowerment programmes for the wives of officers and men in the Force.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba, who is on three-day day working visit to Lagos, will continue his assignments in Lagos State Thursday 10th June, and depart the state to Abuja on Friday 11th, June, 2021,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the command debunked what it described as fake news being peddled on social media that the IGP was booed on Wednesday in Lagos on arrival.

“The publication is false, baseless and mischievous as the Inspector-General of Police was never booed; rather, he was warmly received and celebrated by Lagosians.

“The command therefore urges the general public to disregard the fake news and continually support the Nigeria Police Force, as the new leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, under the command of the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, is committed to improving the general security of lives and property in Lagos State and Nigeria at large,” the statement reads.