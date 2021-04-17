A report by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has said that passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year rose to over a million with aircraft movement of 4,542 at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to the report, the international airport recorded a total of 149,557 arrivals and 174,194 departures in the first quarter of the year.

“In January, MMIA recorded 59,910 arrivals while in February it had 39,795 and 49,852 arrivals in March. Aircraft movements during the period included 2,280 arrivals, while departures were put at 2,262. Aircraft movement for January were 791 arrivals, February 729 and March 760, while departures in January were 782, February 726 and 754 in March. From the domestic airport terminal, Lagos, a total of 402,519 passenger arrivals were recorded between January to March, while departures stood at 337,041 with aircraft movements of 6,686 arrivals and departures 5,876.

Airport Manager and Manager South West Airport, Victoria Shinaba, said, the traffic is building up gradually even though after January passenger movement began to drop. “People go on holidays, people from abroad then they travel local, they come, and they go, leave till January some came in December and travel back in January so, December and January are always peak period aside June, July, August that is summer.

“Passenger arrivals 147,396 in January, 120,951 in February and March 134,173 and departure in January 130,554, February 1,704 and March 112,347”. Aircraft movement arrivals for January were put at 2,213, February 2,244 and March 2,229 while departures in January is put at 2,213, February 1,704 and in March 1,959.