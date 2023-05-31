Despite fuel price hike, NNPCL assures ceaseless supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited NNPCL has assured Nigerians of “ceaseless” supply despite the latest hike in pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit PMS, also known as petrol.

NNPCL assurance is contained in a press release signed Tuesday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad.

Muhammad said: “NNPC is committed to ensuring a ceaseless supply of products”, the hike notwithstanding.

The statement titled: ADJUSTMENT IN PUMP PRICE OF PMS reads: “NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities. “As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics. “We assure you that NNPC Limited is committed to ensuring a ceaseless supply of products. “The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused. “We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support, and understanding during this time of change and growth”.