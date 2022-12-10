Despite equalling Pele’s record, Neymar says World Cup exit a nightmare

Neymar has described Brazil’s World Cup 2022 exit as a “nightmare” after losing 4-2 on penalties to Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The 30-year-old Brazil international equalled Pele’s all-time scoring record of 77 for the Selecao, according to FIFA.

This was when he broke the deadlock in the 105th minute of extra time.

However, Croatia restored parity in the 117th minute through Bruno Petkovic to send the contest to penalties, and misses from 12 yards by Rodrygo and Marquinhos ultimately cost the five-time world champions a place in the semi-finals.

Neymar, who was set to take Brazil’s fifth penalty in the shootout, has been the Selecao’s poster boy at the last three World Cups, but the attacker has been unable to steer his nation to glory, with a semi-final exit at the hands of Germany in 2014 followed by quarter-final defeats to Belgium and Croatia in the last two tournaments.

The Selecao’s No.10 has been hampered with injuries in each of his three World Cup finals appearances, firstly missing the 7-1 thrashing by Germany in 2014 due to a back injury, before a metatarsal problem hindered his ability to perform at the highest level in 2018.

Neymar then sustained ankle ligament damage in Brazil’s opening group-stage win over Serbia at this year’s tournament and missed the final two Group H matches before returning in the last 16.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was visibly upset on the pitch after the shootout defeat to Croatia at the Education City Stadium, and he has hinted that his World Cup outing in Qatar may be his last on the biggest international stage.

“It feels like a nightmare, I can’t believe what’s happening. This defeat will hurt for a long time,” Neymar told reporters via Globo.

“I want to thank the Brazilian fans. It’s football, it happens. It’s time to go home, cry and take the loss.

“It’s hard to talk now, I don’t want to say anything without seeing the moves, everything that happened in the game.

“There is no one to blame, we win together and we lose together.

“I want to take this time to think about the national team, think about what I want for myself.

“I’m not closing the doors to the national team, but I’m not saying 100 per cent that I’m going back either.

“I said a few words (in the dressing room) about this whole cycle, these days we were together. It goes by very quickly, so you have to make the most of it.

“Career of one ends in the national team, of another too, young people arrive.

“We made a lot of friends here, I’m glad to be part of this group, I’m proud of each one.

“Unfortunately we didn’t crown this group with victory, but it happens. It’s mourning in this moment of sadness, it’s hard to find words to comfort each one.”

Neymar has contributed with 77 goals and 56 assists in 124 international appearances for Brazil across all competitions, but he is yet to win a major international trophy with his country.

Meanwhile, Brazil head coach Tite has confirmed that he has left his role after six years in charge of the national team.

The 61-year-old departs his post after winning 61 of his 81 matches in charge across all competitions as well as lifting the 2019 Copa America title.

While Brazil’s 20-year wait to win a record-extending sixth World Cup goes on, Croatia will now face Argentina in the semi-finals.





