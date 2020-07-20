Oswald Agwu.

Graduands and undergraduates at the Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi State have been assured that they would not skip their academic calendar despite the inhibitive effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Iche Ukpai Kalu, gave the assurance on Sunday while briefing journalists on the progress so far made by the university since the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19.

Kalu, represented by the Director of Public Affairs of the institution, Dr. Tiben Benz Nwali, explained that the University’s online platforms for teaching and learning were very effective and guarantees the fact that their students would graduate on record time.

He added that the institution parades quality academic staff capable of handling all the courses offered by the University, adding that the Management through the Vice Chancellor was doing its best to motivate the workers through regular salary payment despite the global economic downturn occasioned by the pandemic.

He stressed that both the staff and students of the institution were working in synergy to ensure that the academic calendar of the University was not truncated by the current global challenge.

Nwali reiterated: “It is worthy to note and establish here that Evangel University online teaching and learning is very effective.

“As we talk to you now, we have just conducted our mid-semester quiz online and we are ready to start our exams online as soon as the time comes, but within this week, every lecturer has conducted online quiz for their students.

“So, we have a very effective online teaching and learning platform for our students, such that their being at home doesn’t mean they are loosing anything.

“That’s why the Vice Chancellor, Prof. I. U. Kalu, has continued to say that the students of Evangel University will graduate on record time because we are not going to give in any dime.”

The Public Affairs Director further disclosed that the school had already conducted its mid-semester quiz for the students online and will soon commence examinations online as well, seeing that the time for school reopening is not in sight.

Nwali further called on the parents of the students to pay the school fees of their wards to enable the University achieve its target, adding that the students have been receiving their lectures everyday in the comfort of their homes.

While appreciating the VC for his magnanimity and foresight in trying to pilot the affairs of the University to the point that the staff of the University are not hungry, he revealed that the school has released admission cut off marks for prospective students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He said: “We have not been affected by the lockdown arising from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are effectively online and the VC also wants to use this medium to inform the general public that the University has released its internal cut off points for 2020/2021 admissions into various departments.

“For Nursing Science Department, it is 180, and 160 for the other departments.

“So, it is something that the public should take advantage of the nearness of Evangel University here in Ebonyi State, the serene environment and the effective online teaching and learning which is very functional in Evangel University to enroll their wards and children into the University for 2020/2021 academic session.”

Nwali seized the opportunity to inform the general public to visit the University website for details of admission, advising candidates who want to study at the University, but did not make the University the first choice, to visit the JAMB portal to effect the needed change.

Evangel University is owned by the Assemblies of God Church in Nigeria.

It has about 30 academic departments spread across the faculties of Arts and Social Science; Health Sciences; Management Sciences; and Science.

According to Nwali, the College of Arts and Social Sciences of the University has in it the Departments of English Language, Economics, History and International Relations, Mass Communication, Sociology/Anthropology, Political Science and Theater Arts.

The College of Health Science houses the Departments of Nursing Science, Physiotherapy, Radiography and Radiation Science; Medical Laboratory and Public Health.

The College of Management Sciences offer degree courses in the Departments of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Management and Marketing, while the College of Science has the Departments of Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Industrial Chemistry, Computer Science, Industrial Mathematics, Microbiology and Physics with Electronics.