The Vice-Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, has said it has become necessary to embrace digital learning due to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owens-Ibie, who is also a professor of Communication, Media and Development, was unable to hide his delight over the continuous operations of the school despite the crisis caused by the pandemic.

He stated that the university was able to meet up with the semester’s academic and social activities as scheduled.

The Vice-Chancellor, while responding to claims made by some parents of the institution, noted that they have launched two mobile applications on Google Play Store to facilitate learning while they tackle coronavirus adequately.

According to him: “The parents spoke about the e-learning management system that we are proud of.

“Though it is a product of necessity and we are happy that we didn’t miss a school day in a semester.

“Also, we started and ended a semester on schedule because of the reality of our times.

“All our lectures are taught online.

“The operations of the university are being organised on the template that nobody prepared for because we never envisaged the pandemic.

“Our first semester results were released on March 18th and we were supposed to resume on April 20th.

“But because of the pandemic, we resumed online.

“Also, meetings by the school committee and other activities are all held online.”

On the outcry by parents concerning the school fees and charges for the institution’s ongoing project, Owens-Ibie stressed that the finance of the group as well as other activities are controlled by the Parents Forum.

He said: “About the group of concerned parents and students who had some complaints concerning accommodation fees, they were told that if they had paid their fees already, their money could be paid back or carried forward.

“I even explained to the leader of the group what we have done and the students are aware.

“Even as at today, there are a number of students who have not paid a kobo out of their school fees, but are granted access to school activities.

“To me, the complaints made by the group of parents were like raising storm where there was none, despite knowing what was on ground.

“They also talked about communication and as of July 9, we launched two mobile applications on Google Play Store, Caleb Watch and Caleb Connect, which I told the leader about.”

When asked about the measures the school has put in place in preparation for resumption, the Vice-Chancellor said the guidelines put in place by the school to safeguard everyone on the campus must be strictly followed.

He said the protocols included some new innovation by the school and all the traditional responses.