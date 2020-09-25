The Nigeria Labour Congress has said it would go ahead with Monday’s planned nationwide protest over the hike in the cost of petrol and electricity tariff.

The President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said this on Thursday in Abuja after the meeting with a Federal Government delegation to resolve the issues.

The meeting, with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, leading the Federal Government team, however, ended in deadlock.

Speaking on the ruling of the National Industrial Court, Abuja stopping the impending strike, Wabba said he had not been served, adding that the group that filed the suit was not his employers.

He said: “How does that (injunction) affect me if I have not been served?

“Have I been served?

“Are they our employers?

“What relationship do I have with any group?”