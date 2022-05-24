Despite being in captivity, Ango Abdullahi’s son wins PDP ticket

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, the son of the Convener of Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi, has won the primary for Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust reports that he is one of the 61 persons still in captivity from the bandits attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

The attack was carried out on March 28, 2022.

Daily Trust is reporting that Sadiq’s father, a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, confirmed that his son is still with the bandits.

Sadiq defeated his opponents in Monday’s primaries of the PDP.

He polled 28 votes to defeat other aspirants such as Hadiza Muhammad, Salisu Abdulhamid and Misis Paulina.