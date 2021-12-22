Despite ban, Oluwo of Iwo engages in use of fireworks + Video

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has been seen in a trending video walking with fireworks in his hand amidst several subjects of the land.

The video went viral days after the Osun State Police Command issued a warning against the sale and use of fireworks.

Dressed in a black Agbada attire with his royal hat, the monarch could be seen lifting a bundle of fireworks in his right hand while his subjects cheered him on.

He walked round as he did so, with many more of the fireworks going off in the background.

There was, however, no timeline to the video.

This came despite a December 13, 2021 ban on the sale and use of fireworks during the yuletide by the Osun State Police Command.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, the Command said the use of fireworks and other explosives may constitute a threat to the security of members of the public.

Opalola added that hoodlums might explore it to carry out nefarious activities.

She said: “It is incumbent on the command to remind members of the public that the ban on the use of fireworks/crackers (knockouts, bangers, and other explosives) is still in force.

“Members of the public are therefore warned to desist from selling, buying, and making use of these items as they are dangerous to person(s) and property.

“This can cause a distraction that may constitute a threat to the security of members of the public, most especially at worship centres, motor parks, events, relaxation and recreation centres.

“This warning becomes imperative as miscreants/hoodlums may use the opportunity to carry out their nefarious activities under the guise of celebration.”

Opalola said to ensure a hitch-free festive season, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, has ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to embark on intensive patrols across the state.

“They will embark on intensive patrols on all the major highways, inter-state boundaries, motor parks, recreation, worship centres and in all nooks and crannies of the state before, during, and after the yuletide,” she said, adding: “The good people of the state are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“They are enjoined to cooperate with security personnel that are deployed for these special assignments to bring to fore the sole aim of community and visibility policing.

“Residents and law-abiding citizens are encouraged to give prompt and useful report of any suspicious movement by calling the following distress numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981, 08075872433 or report to the nearest police station.”