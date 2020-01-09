The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has congratulated the Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on his victory over the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Great Ogboru, at the Supreme Court.

He said the nuisance and distraction of the legal tussle was over, calling on Ogboru to join hands with Okowa in consolidating the foundation for a Stronger Delta.

Askia said despite the distractions of the opposition, Okowa has been focused in delivering democracy dividends throughout the nooks and crannies of Delta State.

He said: “The victory was expected.

“Deltans freely gave Governor Okowa the mandate to deliver prosperity to all, including members of the opposition.

“That is why I am calling on Great Ogboru to join hands with our Governor for the benefit of all.”

Bashorun Ogieh said Governor Okowa has always been magnanimous in victory, assuring that every part of the State will experience massive development, calling on all Deltans to continue supporting the government as they have always done.