The Managing Director/CEO of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has emphasized that the season of Easter is for renewal of faith in humanity and shared goals.

In a personally signed Easter message, titled, “A Season of Restoration”, Bashorun Askia enjoined Christians to strongly uphold acceptable moral virtues with determination for development.

While speaking on the efforts of DESOPADEC, thus far, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Executive Officer promised that the Commission will deepen its efforts in the enhancement of entrepreneurial abilities, especially among the youths in its mandate areas.

He however, encouraged Deltans to make themselves available for vaccination against the coronavirus.

The message read, “About this time last year, the world was held hostage by an unknown phenomenon that brought a strange disease, disrupted the world we used to know and unleashed an unprecedented season of decline, loss and want.

“With the doomsday predictions that heralded the coronavirus pandemic as the disease came to be known, it is a testimony to God’s awesomeness that a year later, we are welcoming this season that marks the death and resurrection of Our Saviour, Jesus Christ, with renewed hope and faith in the abundant grace of God.

“I am very happy to share with you the spirit of renewal which has made this Easter a unique one.

“As we mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the most important events in His work of salvation, I urge you to let Christ’s victory over death and he will re-energise us as we face the challenges ahead.

“Amidst the onslaught of COVID-19, we formed a common front that summed up the potential in us if we discard all mundane considerations and work as one.

“I urge you to let this season renew our faith in humanity and our common aspirations. Let us work together by upholding those virtues that made us stand out and rediscover our drive for development.

“Let me here remind all of us that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, and I make this special appeal that we should endeavour to get vaccinated at the nearest designated centres. By so doing, you will be further protecting your families and loved ones.

“At the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, we will deepen our efforts at creating the right ambience for individual enterprise to thrive. We will continue to support our people in our mandate areas in all their endeavours and equip our younger generation with the wherewithal to excel.”