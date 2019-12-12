The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission has commenced a two-day empowerment training for women from the six ethnic nationalities of Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo, Isoko, Ndokwa and Ika, which make up the mandate areas of the Commission.

The Women empowerment programme, with the theme: “Converting My Passion Into My Source Of Income,” is in line with the Commission’s human capital development mantra and as a reflection of the desire to empower women in the state.

Welcoming the participants, the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, said the administration would pursue human capital development, starting with the women, adding that the programme was designed to get a data base of women in the state that have interest and passion for work.

Ogieh said from the collation of the record of the women, the Commission would be able to identify what each woman was good at doing and enable them to convert their passion to income.

“The first phase of this programme is to collate the data base of each of the participants in order to know what each of them is capable of doing which will lead us to the second phase where the Commission will empower them to realize their passion,” he said.

He admonished the instructors to train the women very well.

According to him, the micro-credit scheme would begin with this set of women being trained now.