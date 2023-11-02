Desmond Ike-Chima wins Editor Of The Year Award at NMNA 2023

Desmond Ike-Chima, Editor-in-Chief and Founder of ENigeria Newspaper has emerged winner at the 17th edition of the Nigeria Media Night-Out Awards 2023 in the Editor of the Year award category.

The Nigeria Media Night-Out Awards is a foremost award dedicated to the celebration of outstanding journalists and media practitioners across the country.

The treasured awards which saw media guru, Dele Momodu coasting home with the Face of Nigerian Media Award was held at the prestigious Lagos Airport Hotel and had other media heavyweights, top politicians, and society bigwigs in attendance.

Desmond Ike-Chima, a multiple award-winning journalist with well over a decade experience in journalism was declared winner in the category in which he was nominated alongside other experienced newspaper editors.

Speaking on the nomination process for each award category, Sola Olugbenro, the Convener of the NMNA noted that “as usual, the nomination process is usually the toughest for the Award Committee, but in the end after proper analysis and vetting of the votes, a winner eventually emerged”.

Desmond Ike-Chima who dedicated the award to his son, Kamsiyochukwu, called on journalists to imbibe professionalism in their practice so that they can be more respected in society.

He said “I want to especially dedicate this award to my son, Kamsiyochukwu whose birth marked the beginning of an upward trajectory in my life. And to my respected colleagues in the media whose dedication and doggedness have contributed immensely to the sustenance of professional journalism in Nigeria. Additionally, I want to also thank the award organizers for finding me worthy of this award and most especially God Almighty for making this possible”.

Ike-Chima parades a classic investigative journalism history that metamorphosed the game-changer in today’s online journalism practice. He also possesses great storytelling skills; a nose for the truth as well as an excellent track record as a staff reporter and editor before founding his ENigeria Newspaper – a tabloid and online publication founded in 2008.

His investigative works and news reporting style are anchored on a common principle deeply rooted in the conviction that journalism can be an important tool to checkmate and hold public officeholders and government entities to account.

A victim of blackmail by corrupt corporate entities whose unscrupulous and nefarious dealings he has exposed via his publication, ENigeria Newspaper, Ike-Chima has also suffered a series of harassment from men of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies countless times for legally discharging his professional duties.

A new media aficionado and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) enthusiast, with in-depth knowledge of Nigeria Entertainment. Desmond Ike-Chima is finicky about creating and publishing content on YouTube and other digital media platforms. He loves travelling, photography, and exploring new grounds.