Desist from ‘riba’, cleric cautions Muslim faithful

Muslim faithful across the world have been warned to desist from Riba (Usury).

It has been described as one of the greatest sins before Almighty Allah, which may cause them not to enter paradise.

The Guest Lecturer, Imam AbdulAfeez Musa, gave the warning while delivering the lecture at the 14th Annual General Meeting of Al-Hilal Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, held at the Governor’s Office Central Mosque, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, with the theme: “Islamic Finance; The Perfect Socio-Economic Solace in Islam.”

Musa said Almighty Allah forbids Riba without doubt, adding that He has made lawful transaction among ourselves as Islamic finance is an easy way of life in terms of socio-economic advantage, hence the need to allow justice to prevail in the land, especially when engaging in business transactions.

He emphasised that God attested to it in Qur’an Chapter 3 verse 130: “O you who have believed, do not consume usury, doubled and multiplied, but fear Allah that you may be successful.”

He said that agreement must be reached in terms of buying and selling between two or more people, adding that people should endeavour to apply Shari’ah law as it has been practiced by Prophet Muhammad in his Hadith, hence the need for Muslim faithful to transact a business within their possession.

Musa noted that receiving or paying interest is deemed to be a major sin in Islam, adding that anyone who has received interest monies into their bank account should look to donate the money to a charitable cause and the charity that you donate to can use the money to relieve hardship and poverty.

The Guest Lecturer further explained that Shari’ah law in Islam does not mean to cut hands or legs as it has been insinuated by some people, but to control spending, enjoining Muslim faithful to have adequate knowledge about what to buy or sell.

In his remarks, the Director of Cooperative in the Ministry of Cooperative and Community Development, Samuel Mustapha, represented by the Supervisor of the Cooperative, Alhaji Sheriffdeen Animasaun, felicitated with Al-Hilal on the occasion of her AGM, saying he was amazed by the society despite the economic downturn of the country, comparing to what is happening to other cooperative society in terms of financial difficulties.

“Despite the socio-economic meltdown in the country, the cooperative still go ahead to hold the AGM, it shows that the committee and members are God fearing people, in fact, you people should please continue in that spirit,” he said.

In his speech, the President of the society, Alhaji Taoheed Agboola, appreciated the Guest Lecturer for doing justice to the topic, hailed the members for their support and resilience in this period of economic uncertainties.