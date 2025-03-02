Design, Innovation Exhibition: Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila praise youths’ creativity

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, have commended the organisers of the ongoing Design and Innovation Exhibition at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos, noting its role in providing young entrepreneurs with a global platform to showcase their creativity.

The exhibition is organised by Design Week Lagos with Ecobank Nigeria and Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

During his visit to the exhibition on Saturday, Osinbajo expressed his admiration for the innovative products and designs on display.

He stressed that with the right support, the young innovators possess the potential to take the nation to new heights.

He also acknowledged Ecobank for its significant role in advancing Nigeria’s design and creative industries and urged for more public-private collaborations to foster further growth in the sector.

He said: “It’s truly inspiring to see these remarkable products and designs created by young entrepreneurs.

“You can see the vision, potential, ideas, and passion they’ve poured into these projects.

“This exhibition bridges talent with commerce, and it’s essential that we encourage them.

“I commend Ecobank and the organisers for supporting these youths and this industry.”

Similarly, Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila expressed gratitude to Ecobank for its support of the initiative.

Also Read:

The former Vice President and Chief of Staff along with their wives were given a guided tour of the exhibition by Titi Ogufere, Founder of Design Week Lagos; Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director/Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria; and other exhibition organisers and partners.

The 2025 edition of the exhibition showcases Nigeria’s top talents in furniture, product, and industrial design.

With the theme: “Building a Made-in-Nigeria Brand,” the exhibition celebrates Nigerian designers’ creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship, while also focusing on industrialisation and the export potential of locally made products.

The exhibition features the Manufacturer and Designer’s Pavilion, highlighting collaborations between manufacturers and designers, as well as the Designer’s Pavilion, where 50 individual designers present fresh concepts across various disciplines, including furniture, toys, automotive, and industrial design, reflecting Nigeria’s diverse creative landscape.

The exhibition, which began on February 25, will run until March 2.

Post Views: 7