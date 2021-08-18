Descended from Nigerian royalty Azeez Ojulari ready to make his mark in NFL

With the NFL’s preseason in full swing, a player of Nigerian descent is standing out among the newly drafted rookies – Azeez Ojulari.

The New York Giants selected Ojulari as the 50th overall pick in the second round of this year’s NFL draft.

Ojulari didn’t waste time making his presence known.

In the Giant’s preseason opener against the New York Jets, Ojulari shed a block from Mekhi Becton to make a tackle on a 1-yard run by rookie Michael Carter.

As the New York Giants seek to improve their standing during the 2021 season, the addition of Ojulari will surely help.

As the rookie linebacker prepares for his first season in the NFL, let’s take a look back at how he got here.

Who is Azeez Ojulari?

Born and raised in Georgia to Nigerian parents, Ojulari has never set foot in Nigeria but plans to visit someday.

Ojulari has deep ties to Nigeria.

His maternal grandfather Olaniyi Osuntoki was a prince and artist whose works have been exhibited worldwide.

His grandfather’s grandfather was the king of Ibadan in the late 1890s.

Ojulari’s royal heritage came up a lot while he was growing up with friends jokingly calling him Prince Azeez.

When he was a child, his grandfather told him he’d be special someday.

His grandfather may not have known that Ojulari would grow up to be a gifted athlete, but he was right about his grandson being special.

That specialness is what caught the eyes of the New York Giants and set Ojulari on the path to becoming an NFL star.

Although the rookie has yet to play a game in the NFL’s regular season, the New York Giants have high hopes his unique talents will translate into a winning season for the team.

The road to New York

Cheering for the Atlanta Falcons as a child growing up in Georgia, Ojulari was a star football player at Marietta High School before scoring a scholarship to play for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. His stand-out play caught the attention of the Giants, who were searching for an edge rusher.

Ojalari stood out to NFL scouts as the top pass-rushing prospect in this year’s draft. The PFF draft guide, which profiles hundreds of NFL draft prospects, described him as “one of the most advanced edge rushers in the class.” In his final season at Georgia, he had 37 total pressures on just 193 pass rushes, which earned him a PFF grade of 91.7.

With these stats, the Giants knew Ojulari would be a valuable addition to their team. Ojulari’s performance has been so impressive, some consider him among the top candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Ready to play

While most of the sporting world’s attention was on Lionel Messi’s Paris St-Germain debut, Ojulari was hard at work at the Giant’s training camp, preparing for the upcoming season.

Although he was a second-round draft pick, expectations are high for Ojulari.

He was expected to go as a first-round pick, but a rumour about an old high school knee injury resurfacing allegedly knocked him out of the first round.

Whatever the case may be, many think the New York Giants landing Ojulari in the second round was a steal and are hoping Ojulari will bolster the Giant’s defence and perhaps lead the defence in sacks in his rookie season.

Indeed, Ojulari shedding a Mekhi Becton was one of the few highlights in the Giants’ loss to the Jets in the preseason opener.

A brighter future

Playing for the New York Giants will give Ojulari an excellent opportunity to develop as a player.

Unlike many rookies who went earlier in the draft, Ojulari won’t require a lot of time to get acclimated.

He’s got what it takes to make an impact on the New York Giants from day one.

He’s already an advanced pass-rusher and his SEC numbers were colossal.

He’s got all the necessary skills for a stand-out rookie season.