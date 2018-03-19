Deputy to Okorocha: You can’t stop my ambition for your son-in-law

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, said he would pursue his governorship ambition to a logical conclusion in spite of opposition from the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

In a statement by Uche Onwuchekwa, his Media aide, Madumere said no amount of opposition from the governor would make him lose sight of his ambition.

He said: “God is the giver of power and decider of destiny and no man born of a woman can stop my ambition.

“I think that from the wealth of my experience as a seasoned administrator both in public and private sectors, I am the most qualified to take Imo state to the next level.”

Madumere, however, revealed that the “greatest opposition” to his ambition was from people he nurtured politically.

He said he was betrayed by people he brought into politics, but stressed that no level of betrayal or sabotage could stop him from the governorship race.

Okorocha had some weeks ago announced in the state that his son in-law and current Chief of Staff to him, Uche Nwosu, would succeed him as governor in 2019.