The All Progressives Congress in the South South has announced the ceding of the position of Deputy Senate President to the zone by the national leadership of the party.

The zone then went ahead to endorse Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central) as its candidate for the position.

These decision were announced to newsmen on Saturday by the Chairman and Secretary of the APC for the South South, Hilliary Eta and David Okumagba.

They said in a statement: “The Zonal Working Committee acting on behalf of the Zonal Executive Committee, Elders and Leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) wishes to state categorically that we align ourselves with the decision of the national leadership of our great party in respect of the zoning of the Principal Offices of the 9th National Assembly.

“We commend our respected leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his sterling leadership of the affairs of our great country and our illustrious son, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for his sound administrative experience in piloting the affairs of our great Party.

“The leadership of the South-South Zone is fully in support of Mr. President. Our zone has been given the opportunity by our great Party to produce the Deputy Senate President for the 9th National Assembly and we are thankful.

“It is important to state that our two illustrious sons, Distinguished Senators Francis Alimikhena from Edo State and Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta State, had indicated interest to contest for the office of the Deputy Senate President. Both of them are eminently qualified for that office as both are ranking Senators.

“However, considering the current zoning of political offices in our zone whereby Edo State produced the current National Chairman of our great Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and other considerations, it became imperative that our zone supports the candidature of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the office of the Deputy Senate President.

“The South South geo political zone had demonstrated uncommon faith, courage and vigour in the just concluded general elections by voting massively for candidates of our great Party at all levels. We implore all Distinguished Senators to please stand by us and support Senator Ovie Omo Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President.”

Others seeking the position of the Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, are former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu (South East); former Kano State Governor, Kabiru Gaya (North West); and Senator Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).