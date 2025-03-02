Deputy Senate president backs Karaduwa State creation

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, at the weekend expressed his support for the creation of Karaduwa State from the existing Katsina State.

He spoke in Funtua, Katsina State during the distribution of Ramadan food items and empowerment organised by Senator Muntari Dandutse.

Dandutse represents Katsina South Senatorial District.

Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review, highlighted the agricultural potential of the zone and affirmed that it deserved to have its own state.

He assured that he would do everything possible to help the people realise their dream of creating Karaduwa State.

He said: “The call for Karaduwa State is a good agitation; it’s a good aspiration by the people of Karaduwa.

“This is an agricultural area.

“They’ve got all that it takes to have a state.

“But you know the constitutional requirements for getting a state.

“I share their views.

“I support them.

“I will do everything possible.

“Don’t forget, they are my neighbours.

“My senatorial district shares a boundary with this area, so I know what their needs are.”

Dandutse, during the event, listed the items provided for the empowerment, which included no fewer than eight trailers of rice.

He also distributed 5,439 bags of fertiliser, 3,795 bags of maize, 384 sewing machines, and 110 grinding machines to support the constituents during Ramadan.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Bala Abu-Musawa, the Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, joined in appealing to the National Assembly to create Karaduwa State.

Abu-Musawa commended Dandutse for his support in advocating for the establishment of a Federal University of Medical Sciences in the Funtua Local Government Area.

