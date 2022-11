The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, has described the death of his Chief Detail, Kehinde Obafemi, as a rude shock.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Modupe Joel, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor.

According to the statement, Obafemi died on October 30, 2022 during a brief illness.

Joel said in the statement: “Alabi prayed that God will grant the soul of the late Obafemi eternal rest and give his family, friends and associates the courage to bear the loss.”