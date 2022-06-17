Deputy Governor loses son, daughter in gory accident

The Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Idi Barde Gubana, has lost his seven-year-old son, Buni, and 16-year-old daughter, Khadija, following injuries sustained in an accident.

The son died on the spot in an accident on the Maiduguri-Kano Highway on Saturday, while Khadija died on Thursday.

The death of Khadija, an SS II student of Essence International School, Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, was confirmed in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor; Hussaini Mai Suleh, on Thursday.

According to the statement, she would be buried on Thursday by 4pm in Damagum.