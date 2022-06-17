Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
News

Deputy Governor loses son, daughter in gory accident

By No Comments1 Min Read
Yobe State

The Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Idi Barde Gubana, has lost his seven-year-old son, Buni, and 16-year-old daughter, Khadija, following injuries sustained in an accident.

The son died on the spot in an accident on the Maiduguri-Kano Highway on Saturday, while Khadija died on Thursday.

The death of Khadija, an SS II student of Essence International School, Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, was confirmed in a statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor; Hussaini Mai Suleh, on Thursday.

According to the statement, she would be buried on Thursday by 4pm in Damagum.

Share.

Related Posts