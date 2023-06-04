Deputy Governor accused of wife battery, says it’s family matter

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been accused of battering his wife, Oluwaseun, a couple of times in the past four months, QED is reporting.

The accusation was levelled against the Deputy Governor by the Society for Women Empowerment in a statement.

In the statement published by QED on Sunday, the National Coordinator of the SWE, Damilola Charles, the body gave Aiyedatiwa seven days ultimatum to tender a public apology to his wife, adding that failure to do so would lead to protest by the group.

The statement said: “We have taken our time to investigate and confirm the allegations of domestic violence between the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his wife, Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa.

“Rumour mills are abuzz about the condemnable act of the deputy governor.

“It is unacceptable that a deputy governor would physically assault his wife and inflict grievous bodily injuries on her.

“It is equally disturbing that the deputy governor would perpetrate this crime against humanity and womanhood and attempt to cover it up.

“Those who occupy public offices are expected to be above board and conduct themselves in a manner that would inspire the people and serve as role models.

“It is shocking to discover that the deputy governor assaulted his wife severally to the point that the wife had to escape to the United Kingdom to save her life.

“The deputy governor has broken moral decorum and acted in a manner that brings his office into disrepute. We are, to say the least, disappointed with this embarrassing conduct.

“We are calling on the First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, and the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in the State to look deeper into the situation and represent the interest of the Nigerian women.

“We are aware that the deputy governor had deliberately attempted to cover up this incident and also silenced his close aides who witnessed the scene on different occasions.”

Reacting to the allegation, Aiyedatiwa, through his Press Secretary, Kenneth Odusola, said it is a family matter that should be handled privately.

Odusola was quoted as having said by QED: “There is no reaction.

“Family matters should be left for family matters.

“That is not for your own consumption.

“So, I don’t know about it.

“I don’t look at family matters, so I don’t know about any domestic violence.”