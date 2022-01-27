Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Life and Style

Deposed Ondo monarch passes on

By No Comments1 Min Read

The deposed Deji of Akure Kingdom, Ondo State, Adesina Adepoju has passed away.

In a statement issued by the Spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Prince Dapo Adepoju, the deposed Adepoju gave up the ghost on Thursday morning during a brief illness at a private hospital in Abuja.

The deceased, who ruled for five years, was deposed by the immediate former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, following a crisis between him (Adepoju) and his wife, Late Bolanle Adepoju that led to a free-for-all between the couple.

Details later…

Share.

Related Posts