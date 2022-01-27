Deposed Ondo monarch passes on

The deposed Deji of Akure Kingdom, Ondo State, Adesina Adepoju has passed away.

In a statement issued by the Spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Prince Dapo Adepoju, the deposed Adepoju gave up the ghost on Thursday morning during a brief illness at a private hospital in Abuja.

The deceased, who ruled for five years, was deposed by the immediate former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, following a crisis between him (Adepoju) and his wife, Late Bolanle Adepoju that led to a free-for-all between the couple.

